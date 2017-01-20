Winter Night Market brings hot Asian cuisine to the Capital Region
Whole squid sizzles on the barbecue at the Winter Night Market at the Lac Leamy Hotel in Gatineau, Jan. 20, 2017
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 10:54PM EST
Hungry for some barbecued squid on a stick?
How about some tasty octopus balls?
At the second annual Winter Night Market you can get all that and more, from traditional spring rolls to modern bubble waffles.
Showcasing the old and the new when it comes to Asian culture is the idea behind the Winter Night Market, an event hosted by Ottawa Asian Fest.
It’s an indoor version of the summer Night Markets they’ve held the past few years at Lansdowne Park and in Chinatown. “We're trying to recreate what we have in the summer, indoors obviously, with all our food vendors, to give Ottawa a taste of the street food. We try to coincide the same time with the Chinese New Year’s," explains Simon Huang of Ottawa Asian Fest.
The Lunar New Year happens January 28th, heralding in the year is the Year of the Rooster.
In addition to all sorts of food, the Winter Night Market also features non-stop stage entertainment. One of the highlights is a performance by Shuhei Nagasawa, a finalist in the reality show Voice of China, that country’s version of The Voice.
Ottawa Asian Fest’s Winter Night Market runs from January 20-22 at the Lac Leamy Hotel in Gatineau.
