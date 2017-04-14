What you need to know about closures/changes on Good Friday
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Here is what you need to know about closures and changed in Ottawa this Easter weekend.
CLOSED
Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre
Provincial Offences Court
City child care centres
All city malls
The LCBO and the Beer Store
CHANGES
the ByWard Market shops and businesses will be open
There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickups that were scheduled for Good Friday will take place on Saturday, April 15.
Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules.
OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
There's one Loblaws in Gatineau open today, from 8 am to 9 pm, but all other Loblaw and Independent stores are closed, including is Wholefoods at Landsdowne and the Metro in the Glebe.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Legislation would make it easier for police to demand roadside samples
- Have a crazy idea for new technology? Take it to Ottawa's pHacktory
- Some of the highlights from Thursday's suite of Liberal pot-legalization bills
- Michael Swan's parents say their son was murdered over something that will soon be legal.
- Arrests end alleged three-day bank robbing spree