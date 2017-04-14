Here is what you need to know about closures and changed in Ottawa this Easter weekend.

CLOSED

Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres, including the Government Service Centre

Provincial Offences Court

City child care centres

All city malls

The LCBO and the Beer Store

CHANGES

the ByWard Market shops and businesses will be open

There will be no green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection. Pickups that were scheduled for Good Friday will take place on Saturday, April 15.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified schedules, including public swimming, aquafitness, public skating and fitness schedules.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

There's one Loblaws in Gatineau open today, from 8 am to 9 pm, but all other Loblaw and Independent stores are closed, including is Wholefoods at Landsdowne and the Metro in the Glebe.