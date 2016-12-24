

CTV Ottawa





Over the Christmas weekend there are many service reductions and closure to take note of.

- All malls will be closed on Sunday

- LCBO stores be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

- OC Transpo will be running on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and on a reduced schedule for Boxing Day

- Garbage pickup will not be changed due to the holidays

- All city client service centres will be closed from December 24 until the 26th.

For those who are looking for a warm meal on Sunday:

Carleton Tavern is offering up a meal between 11 am and 3 pm. 223 Armstrong Street.

The Heart and Crown at 67 Clarence Street is welcoming everyone between 11 am and 4 pm.

Knox Presbyterian Church, 120 Lisgar Street, at 1 pm. Dinner is served between 2pm and 4 pm.

The Shepherds of Good Hope’s annual meal is served at 11:30 am at their 233 Murray Street location.

The Ottawa Freedom Centre serves up Christmas dinner at 5 pm. 265 Montreal Road.