Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and so is the holiday Monday on Oct. 9. Here’s what’s open and closed around the city this long weekend.

Grocery stores are closed Monday, except for the Loblaws and Metro on Rideau St.

The Rideau St. Loblaws will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Metro is open as usual 24 hours.

Shopping centres are closed on Monday, with the exception of the Rideau Centre which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many drug stores will remain open on Monday.

LCBO and Beer Stores are closed on Monday. Some Wine Rack locations will be open.

There will be no postal service on Monday, and banks are also closed.

Most Ottawa museums and the National Gallery will be open, as well as most shops and restaurants in the Glebe and in the Byward Market.

There will be no garbage, recycling or composting on Monday. The pick-up schedule is delayed by one day.

OC Transpo will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Libraries will be closed, as well as all city-operated child care centres.