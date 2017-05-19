What's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day Monday
The 65th anniversary of the tulip festival continues this weekend.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 10:13AM EDT
With the May long weekend just around the corner, here's what's open and closed on May 22, Victoria Day Monday.
Transit: OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day. All OC Transpo customer service stations will be closed except for the Rideau Centre.
Waste collection: There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Monday. Pick-up days the rest of the week will be delayed by one day.
Shopping: Rideau Centre is opne 10 to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day. Most other malls are closed. The LCBO and the Beer Store are closed.
Fitness: Regularly scheduled fitness programming is mostly cancelled. Many city facilities are open with modified hours; check the city's website for details.
For all other city-run services, check ottawa.ca for details.