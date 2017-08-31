

It’s the final long weekend of the summer. If you’re not getting out for one last trip to the cottage, there are events across the Capital to take in.

From Thursday to Monday, hot air balloons will fill the sky for the annual Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival. Dozens of hot air balloons will be lifting off from parc de la Baie in a magnificent aerial ballet and will drift over the Capital all weekend.

http://montgolfieresgatineau.com/en/

It’s your last chance to take in Inspiration Village on York Street in the ByWard Market. The Village will be dismantled after Labour Day. Get your picture with the OTTAWA sign before it’s taken down! (But don’t worry, it’s expected to be back soon!)

http://www.ottawa2017.ca/events/signature-events/inspiration-village/

It’s also the final NOKIA Sunday Bike Day of the year. Enjoy one last car-free cycle down the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places-to-visit/parks-paths-and-parkways/nokia-sunday-bike-days

The Riverside Festival comes to life for the fifth consecutive year this summer at the Canadian Museum of History, this Sunday, September 3. The electronic music festival provides a particularly unique ambiance on the Ottawa River, with a view of the Parliament of Canada, the Museum, the Alexandra Bridge and the Château Laurier.

https://www.riversidefestival.ca/home

The annual Family Event at the Mackenzie King Estate is being held Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Step back in time, and celebrate Canada 150 with live music and swing dancing, horse and carriage rides, lawn games from Mackenzie King’s era, as well as craft and artisan demonstrations, and a yummy chocolate tasting to satisfy your sweet tooth!

http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/family-event-at-the-estate/2017/09/04

You can Fall into Harvest this weekend at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum. Harvest is a busy time of year! Participate in harvest themed activities to learn some of the challenges and daily routines of farmers in the 1920s and 1930s.

http://ottawa.ca/en/residents/arts-heritage-and-culture/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum

Saunders Farm in Munster has grown a Canada 150 Corn Maze. The farm is open to visitors every Tuesday to Sunday, but will also be open this Labour Day Monday.

http://saundersfarm.com/summer/things-to-do/

Saturday September 2, Goulet Motosports of Hawkesbury will be hosting their annual Bike Fest event, attracting thousands of motorcyclists in the Town of Hawkesbury. You won’t believe what they have planned! (Hint: helicopter rides are promised!)

https://www.facebook.com/BIKE-FEST-Hawkesbury-975573069144681/

On Monday, September 4, the annual Ottawa Labour Day parade and festival takes place. The parade starts at City Hall at noon and marches to McNabb Park for 1:00 p.m. The event is on rain or shine.

http://ottawalabour.org/content/labour-day-2017

A new presentation by the Embassy of Belgium begins this Saturday. 100 Years of Remembrance, Canadians in Belgium in the Great War, 1914 – 1918 underlines the centenary of the famous Battle of Passchendaele (July 31 –November 10, 1917) in order to raise awareness among Canadians on the conditions under which their ancestors suffered, fought and lived in Belgium during the First World War. International Pavilion, 7 Clarence Street, Ottawa, from September 2 to 23, 2017.

http://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/our-projects/canada-150/confederation-pavilions/international-pavilion-at-7-clarence-street/100-years-of-remembrance-canadians-in-belgium-in-the-great-war-1914-1918

