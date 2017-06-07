

Saron Fanel, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Westin Ottawa is taking fundraising to the next level.

General Manager Ross Meredith and Westin staff were on the treadmill on Wednesday raising funds for CHEO. Members of Ottawa tourism also joined the initiative.

From midnight to midnight, 48 Westin associates were spotted on Colonel By running or walking on a treadmill in half-hour intervals.

Director of Engineering of Westin Ottawa, Jeff White, told CFRA the response has been heart-warming.

“I just saw someone stop now and give some money. There’s a little box out here, a cash box, everyone is encouraged to stop,” said White. “We had one individual drop off $150 this morning.”

From the GM, to housekeeping and culinary, White said the whole team is playing a role in the event's success.

“We had a speaker from CHEO here on Monday, and when she gave her presentation to our General Associate meeting, she asked if CHEO has touched anyone’s lives, and everyone put up their hand,” said White.

When asked about the significance of using a treadmill to raise awareness, White added the treadmill aligns with the active culture among staff and guests of the hotel.

The Westin Ottawa hopes to fundraise $3,000 for CHEO.

The CHEO Telethon takes place this weekend and will air on CTV Ottawa.