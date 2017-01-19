West Quebec couple survive plunge into Val-des-Monts area lake
A trail grooming machine is seen partially submerged through the ice on Lake McMullin near Val-des-Monts on Jan 18, 2017. (MRC des Collines photo)
A 43-year-old man dove into the frigid water of Lake McMullin near Val-des-Monts to rescue his wife after a grooming machine fell through the ice.
MRC Police say the couple accidentally drove the vehicle onto the ice while grooming trails on Wednesday night.
The man broke the window of the snowcat and dove into the water twice to rescue his unconscious wife. Both suffered from hypothermia.
The woman remains in hospital for treatment.
Police say crews are back on the lake today to retrieve the grooming machine.
