

CTV Ottawa





West Carleton Secondary School was closed for the day Tuesday morning due to a smell of gas in the building.

Students from the school in Dunrobin were taken to Earl of March high school in Kanata, the Ottawa Carleton District School board said in a release.

"This decision was made to ensure the safety of all students and staff," the release said. "We appreciate your co-operation and support."

The board said parents can pick up their students at Earl of March, or they will be bussed home at 2:15 p.m. today.