

CTV Ottawa





Many new faces and returning international activists and speakers will be on hand including former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, Rick Hansen, Alexandre Trudeau, country music star Brett KIssel and many more. It’s all happening at the Canadian Tire Centre on November 15 and hosted by CTV’s Etalk and Much Host, Liz Trinnear and Olivia Holt, alongside youth hosts Hannah Alper and Tai Young,

They join WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger. Ottawa’s Mitch Kurylowicz will also share his passion for helping others and showing how young people can make their mark in the world.

An exciting day with unforgettable performances and motivational speeches to define a stronger world, and what people of all ages can do to make this dream a reality.

This year WE Day is celebrating Generation WE—a generation filled with young people coming together to show their strength in numbers, Generation WE has the power to change local landscapes, for good. Generation WE is also about tackling global issues, expanding horizons to build worldwide cultural and social bridges.