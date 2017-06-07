

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he’s working to help tenants of Golden Dragon Ho Properties, who have had their utilities cut off.

Nepean-Carleton MPP Lisa MacLeod says, as far as the properties in her constituency are concerned, the landlord is $300,000 in arrears.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Evan Solomon Watson said he was doing his best to keep hydro on, for the time being.

“I met with Bryce Conrad, the president of Hydro [Ottawa] and I told him not to cut off the hydro,” Watson says. “That was going to be the next thing that was going to be cut off, because that money’s been withheld from this landlord.”

Watson didn’t mince words when referring to Chi.

“He seems to epitomize slum landlord, this guy,” says Watson. “He’s got these properties all over the city and it’s disgraceful the way he’s been treating his tenants. They’ve been, in good faith, paying their rent to him, and their rent includes the utilities.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, MacLeod had told CTV News she had been contacted by the landlord, who is presently in Vietnam and believed to be visiting an ill relative. MacLeod says the landlord told her the Royal Bank of Canada would pay the bills in arrears. But MacLeod followed up Wednesday to say that the note was premature, and while the Royal Bank of Canada says the bank paying the bills is an option, nothing has been decided yet.