A stretch of warm weather has fallen over the capital this weekend. For four days Ottawa will see temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius.

A mix of sun and clouds will stick around until Monday, according to environment Canada. Those looking to get outside have a list of activities to choose from.

Businesses in area say having patio type weather in late October is a big boost for business.

“Late October wasn’t like this (last year), it was pretty beautiful earlier October but at this time of year it wasn’t as crazy busy as it is today,” said Lexi Roy-LaFontaine, from Biscotti Café.

Most patios near Gatineau Park in Chelsea are open.

On Saturday night, Saunders Farm will host Fright Fest 2017 starting at 6p.m. Fright Fest is a haunted attraction with haunts, live shows, food booths, and more. It is recommended for anyone 10 and up.

A corn maze is open at Maple Hill Urban Farm Saturday from 10a.m. to 8p.m.

This Sunday marks the final weekend of Fall Rhapsody in Gatineau Park. The free hop on bus will be available departing from the ByWard Market . It is also the last weekend of the Mackenzie King Estate Tearoom.

The Miwate: Illumination of the Chaudiere Falls also continues. It runs until Sunday, November 5th.

The sun and cloud will change to rain for Tuesday.