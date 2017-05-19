

The city of Gatineau is issuing a call for help ahead of a major solidarity operation to assist flood victims in removing sandbags.

The first phase of the city's sandbag pick-up will take place this weekend, May 20th and 21st. The city is hoping it can recruit roughly 4,000 volunteers over the course of the weekend operation.

"The military did some of the work and so did municipal crews, but there are more bags that need to be picked up," says Yves Melanson, a media relations official with the city of Gatineau.

During the major clean-up, volunteers will retrieve bags on the properties of flood victims, and then place them along the street. The sandbags will then be picked-up by city crews.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, and available for 4.5 hour shifts starting at either 7:30 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. To avoid traffic congestion in flood affected areas, volunteers are asked to park their cars at one of four drop off and pick-up points. Volunteers who park at those locations will be shuttled to the clean-up zones.

Pick-up locations:

Aylmer sector: aréna Paul-et-Isabelle-Duchesnay (96 rue du Patrimoine)

Gatineau sector: Parc-o-bus et station Rapibus Labrosse (266 boulevard Saint-René Est)

Hull sector: centre Robert-Guertin (125 rue Carillon)

Masson-Angers sector: centre sportif Robert-Rochon (97 rue de l'Aréna)

The city sayhs actual duration of the work (retrieving bags) will be about 2 hours and a half. Plastic gloves, lunch, refreshments and snacks will be provided to volunteers. No sign-up is necessary.

