Thousands of residents in the national capital region are flocking to flood zones to offer a lending hand from filling sandbags to cooking meals.

In Gatineau, thousands of volunteers have shown up over the last few days at the Campeau Arena to flll sandbags.

The City of Gatineau says 52 thousand sandbags have been filled in the last week.

The line-ups to volunteer stretch outside the arena.

There were more than 800 volunteers in the arena by Monday afternoon.

From Cumberland to Fort Coulonge, people are showing up with shovels, sump pumps, and even hip waders to help flood victims.

Sandbags are available across #OttCity. If you require any, please bring your own shovel. https://t.co/GhWgHqM3Os #OttFlood — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) May 8, 2017