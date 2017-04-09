

CTV Ottawa





Hundreds of people gathered at the Canadian National War Memorial Sunday to remember those who fought at the battle of Vimy Ridge.

The ceremony drew a wide range of dignitaries, including Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna, as well as service men and women, veterans and members of the public.

Lieutenant Colonel Don Perrin was among the hundreds in the crowd. He came to remember his grandfather who was severely injured during the battle at Vimy Ridge.

"I'm in my last two days of service, so I wanted to make sure I came here for Vimy and also to remember all the folks who are in uniform and served and made the ultimate sacrifice," Perrin said, holding onto his grandfather's service medals.

A traditional moment of silence was held for the Canadian soldiers who fought at Vimy Ridge 100 years ago, and a flock of doves was released in their memory. 3,598 Canadians died during the four day battle and another 7,000 were injured.

Sunday's commemoration capped off a weekend of events honouring those who fought in northern France and during WWI. Dozens of cadets stood guard at the tomb of the unknown solider overnight Saturday and lit one candle for every Canadian killed during the battle.

"I believe it is important to remember the battle as its an important part of the Canadian identity," said cadet Kylar Johnson.

"We are standing on this ground; we are walking because of the fact that they fought for us," said 17-year-old cadet Alyssa Lavergne.

The War Museum also opened its doors to the public Sunday for a free visit and a live stream viewing of the sister ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Monument in France.