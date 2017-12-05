

Basil Borutski sat in a packed Pembroke courtroom and showed no emotion as the families of three murder victims told of thieir heartbreak through victim impact statements.

Four of the victim impact statements were ready by Crown Attorney Julie Scott.

Borutski was convicted last week of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam.

Borutski was convicted of second degree murder in the strangling death of Carol Culleton.

Natalie's mother Maz Tracey was blunt about her family's loss.

" There is a huge hole in our lives and our family. Daily we walk under a black cloud".

And court heared this statement from her father Frank John Hopkins.

' I beg the court to keep this man away from my family and society for the rest of his living days".

Five impact statement were read in court incuding one from Lorraine Wallace, a friend of Carol Culleton.

" All her dreams cannot be realized because of you".

A community impact statement read by Jennifer Valiquette and Joanne Brooks with End Violence Against Women in Renfrew County told how that September day in 2015 changed the lives of many.

"For many in the violence against women community, September 22 is known as the Renfrew County massacre. They no longer feel safe walking on the rural roads or hiking in the bush".

Borutski refused to make any comments or submissions.

The Crown Prosecutor is seeking a 70 year sentence with no chance for parole.

The judge will hand down a sentence Wednesday December 6th, 2015 in Pembroke court.