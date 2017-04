Photos

Ian Bush, 62, grins during jury selection. Bush is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2007 killings of three Ottawa seniors. (PHOTO CREDIT: Greg Banning)

Retired judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde, were found dead inside their 10th-floor residence in the high-security Riviera condo complex near the Rideau River in Ottawa in 2007.

Police discovered the bodies of Alban Garon, a retired chief justice of the Tax Court of Canada; his wife Raymonde and Marie-Claire Beniskos (seen in this photo) inside the Garons' 10th-floor residence in the high-security Riviera condo complex near the Rideau River.