The controversial Vibe Bistro and Lounge in Hintonburg is closing permanently later this year.

The lounge licence is suspended until it expires March 31, a city licensing committee hearing heard Tuesday.

A lawyer for the building owner says the lease with Vibe has been terminated and they've agreed to leave by that date. Until then, the "Vibe" name and signage can't be used.

There have long been complaints by neighbours that the business at Somerset and Bayswater is a hub for crime.

Some residents allege there is late-night partying, underage drinking and drug use at the venue.

Its licence to serve food was initially suspended after 17-year-old Leslie Mwakio was found shot nearby in early December.