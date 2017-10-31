

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





All Aboard!

VIA Rail is adding a tenth round-trip between Ottawa and Toronto.

Starting November 5, VIA says there will be an additional departure each day from Ottawa and from Toronto.

VIA Rail President and CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano says the number of travelers has increased by 40 per cent between Ottawa and Toronto since 2014.

VIA Rail says a trip from Ottawa to Toronto will depart at 11:40 a.m. Monday to Sunday. A train from Toronto to Ottawa will depart at 5:40 p.m. Monday to Friday and at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

VIA says it offers 20 weekday departures between Toronto and Ottawa.

A new evening departure from Toronto to Kingston is also being added to the schedule.