Vandals threw red paint at office of Kingston, Ont., MP Gerretsen, police say
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying people who vandalized a member of Parliament's office. (Kingston Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:35PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying people who vandalized a member of Parliament's office.
They say suspects threw red paint on the doors and windows of Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen's office in Kingston, Ont.
Investigators say the incident occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
They have released photographs of two suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact police.
~~~
Anyone with information is please asked to contact Detective Nick Gregory at 613-549-4660 ext 6342 or via email at ngregory@kpf.ca
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.tipsubmit.com. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tips can also be left by private message to the Kingston Police Facebook Page, or via a Direct Message to the official Twitter account.
