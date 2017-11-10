

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A Gatineau mother has been reunited with her baby after a terrifying ordeal outside a convenience store.

The woman stopped at a convenience store at the corner of Rue Saint-Rosaire and Chemin de la Savane around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say when the woman was attempting to get her baby out of the car, she was pushed out of the way by a man. The suspect then jumped into the vehicle and drove off with the baby still inside the van.

A massive search was launched in the area of the convenience store.

About 15 minutes later, a Gatineau Police officer found the vehicle abandoned on Pointe-Gatineau Street with the baby still inside. Police say the baby was fine.

The search continues for the male suspect. He is described as being around 25-years-old, a medium build, and wearing a grey and blue coat.