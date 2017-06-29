

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Valet parking will soon be offered in the ByWard Market.

Council approved Mathieu Fleury’s motion to allow valet parking in the tourist destination until December 31, 2017.

Fleury‘s motion noted Ottawa 2017 celebrations and the Inspiration Village have temporarily reduced the number of available parking spots in the market area.

Fleury says temporary valet parking will improve parking access for visitors and shoppers in area.

The city and the ByWard Market BIA are still working on the details for a pick-up/drop-off spot and the cost of the valet parking. Fleury hopes the valet parking program will be launched soon.