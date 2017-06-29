

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Campers can begin setting up today at Ottawa’s Urban Camping areas.

The City of Ottawa is opening select parking lots and green spaces for tents and RVs to create extra accommodation space for Canada Day festivities.

The city says 176 sites have been booked at the four campgrounds. The sites are Tom Brown Arena, Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre, St. Laurent Complex and Earl Armstrong Arena.

Campers could book the five night “Voyageur Package”, that allows camping from Thursday to July 4. The three-night Portage Package allows people to camp from Friday, June 30 to Monday, July 3.

Campers are allowed to use propane BBQs, but charcoal BBQs, open fires and fireworks are not permitted. People will be allowed to use showers and toilets at city recreation facilities located at the campsites.

The city says campers can consume alcohol within the boundary of their own camp site. Alcohol may not be consumed in common areas or city facilities.