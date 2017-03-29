A private campaign within the Ottawa Police force has gone public, and is now the subject of criticism in the community.

Black and blue wristbands with the message “United we stand #1998” referring to the badge number of Ottawa Police Constable Daniel Montsion, are being sold by officers throughout the force. About 1,200 wristbands at $2 each have been sold.

“This is not making a distinction on the facts of the case. It’s supporting and finding empathy for a colleague that is going through a very difficult time,” says Ottawa Police Association President Matt Skof, “this could be them, that they may have had to attend that call, they may have had to make those tough decisions.”

After a seven-month long SIU investigation, Montsion was charged with manslaughter in the death of Abdirahman Abdi. Abdi died during his arrest in July 2016.

In an email sent to all members of the Ottawa Police Wednesday morning, Chief Charles Bordeleau told members the wristbands should not be worn during working hours:

“We are all aware of wristbands that are being sold to show support for Cst. Montsion as he goes through the court process.

I understand that sentiment. As we would for any member going through this type of process, the Executive, the chain of command and his association have already put supports in place. Those supports will remain in place.

We must take into account the community perceptions of actions like these wristbands. There has already been a great deal of negative commentary and we should all be concerned about the long term impact on public trust this could create.

I am also concerned about how it may impact members during the course of their duties.

I want to remind you that they are not part of the Ottawa Police Service uniform and should not be worn during working hours.”

Justice for Abdirahman Abdi Coalition spokesperson, Raysso Aden, calls the wristband campaign “insulting”, even worse that it was made public on the same day Cst. Montsion was to make his first court appearance, “today was supposed to be the first step towards justice for Abdirahman Abdi,” she says, “it really adds salt to the injury.”

“We stand united with officers who do their job with dignity,” Aden adds, “this is an individual who was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and manslaughter. We’re not talking about traffic tickets.”

“When we see bracelets for me, for the family, for the coalition, it really represents an utter disregard to human life.”

Cst. Montsion’s lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday. Pre-trial proceedings have been set for May 1st. The case will be back in court May 10th. Montsion will not have to be present in court until trial proceedings begin.

