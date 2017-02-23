

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa program that uses paramedics to help high needs patients in largely rural areas could soon be entering its final days.

Ottawa's community paramedicine program is fully funded by the provincial government and that money is set to expire on March 31st, 2017. The provincial government has yet to make a commitment to renew the funding and keep Ottawa's three community paramedics employed in their current capacity.

"The ministry is currently reviewing recommendations about possible next steps and funding options for community paramedicine, taking into account the results of the projects, stakeholder feedback, and government priorities," said David Jensen, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

Ontario's 23 community paramedicine programs launched in 2014 with an initial one-time investment of $6 million. In Ottawa, the program has grown from about 90 patients and one community paramedic to roughly 200 patients about 3 community paramedics.

Tracey Suprunchuck was the first Ottawa paramedic to join the program. She said that after 25 years of being an emergency responder, she wanted the chance to provide proactive rather than reactive care.

"We are the eyes and ears in the home for the physicians," she said.

"To see the impact the team has and the improvements in the patients are just unbelievable."

Suprunchuck is based out of the West Carleton Family Health Centre and visits patients in the area. She hopes the funding will not only be renewed, but expanded so the program can extend to people right across the city.

"It's so innovative that you can take a family health team and bring it into a patient's home," she said. "It has reduced health care spending, for sure, and has reduced clinic visits and even the burden on the paramedic service."