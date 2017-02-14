

Hockey fans now have a designated spot for an Uber pick-up and drop-off at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Ottawa Senators and Uber Canada have agreed to a new partnership which will reserve an area near the main entrance (Gate 1) for Uber rides.

The Senators say this is another service to help ease the trip back and forth to the Canadian Tire Centre.

The new Uber service begins tonight as the Buffalo Sabres are in the capital for a match against the Senators.