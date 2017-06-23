

CTV Ottawa





The lineup for the Canada 150 celebrations on Parliament Hill is getting a major boost.

U2 frontman Bono and lead guitarist The Edge will make an appearance for the July 1 bash, it was announced Friday.

"Exciting news! Look forward to seeing U2! It's a beautiful (Canada) Day," Heritage Minister Melanie Joly tweeted on Friday.

The department said in a statement that Bono and The Edge will be performing one song around the noon hour.

"Given Canada’s role on the international stage, celebrating this key year for Canada wouldn’t be complete without including someone from abroad to speak on how our country is viewed elsewhere in the world," the statement said.

"It is fitting that these guests participate in this special Canada Day celebration as they hold dear many of the same humanitarian values that Canadians do."

The Irish rockers have a show scheduled the night of July 1 in Cleveland.

They join an already star-studded lineup for the Canada Day festivities.