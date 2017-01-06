

CTV Ottawa





U.S. ambassador Bruce Heyman is resigning his post following an order from president-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

"As requested I have resigned as US ambassador to Canada effective 1/20," he wrote.

Heyman is staying on the job until Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration. Heyman said he and wife Vicki Heyman will leave canada on or around that date.

The announcement followed a report that Trump had ordered all Barack Obama-appointed ambassadors to resign by Jan. 20.

Trump's decision to not leave any grace period for some ambassadors is a break with decades of diplomatic tradition.

Obama appointed Heyman as ambassador to Canada in 2014.

Prior to that, he was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs for many years.