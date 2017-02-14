Two women are dead after a head-on collision between a sedan and an SUV east of Navan on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Colonial Road near Canaan Road, in Sarsfield, at about 10:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The women were both 58 years old. A dog who was in one of the vehicles also died in the crash.

An air ambulance was initially requested for transport, but was called off.

Colonial Road remained closed for several hours between Canaan and Birchgrove.

More to come.