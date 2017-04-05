Two-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Industrial Ave.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12:52PM EDT
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and truck.
Industrial Ave. was reduced to one lane of traffic around 8 o'clock this morning.
Fortunately no injuries were reported but as you can see, the driver of this vehicle was very lucky.
