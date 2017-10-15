

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say two people are facing mulitple charges after discovering weapons and narcotics in a home in city's south end.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Walkley Road.

Police seized:

- Two loaded handguns

- One loaded magazine for a assault rifle

- Marijuana

- Powdered cocaine

- Crack cocaine

- MDMA pills

- Liquid morphine

- Canadian Currency

Michael Lavigne, 26, and Dana Kane, 27, are facing several charges under the criminal code.