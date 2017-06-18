

Saron Fanel





An air ambulance has been dispatched to a collision on Highway 174 and Canaan Road.

Ottawa fire confirm two people required extrication and are now under paramedic care.

An Ornge helicopter transported one patient by air to an Ottawa area trauma centre.

The crash happened Sunday at roughly 9 a.m.

Fire crews remain on the scene at this time.

Details on the condition of the patients has not yet been released.