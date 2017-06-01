Two Ottawa roads among the worst in Ontario
Ottawa's Carling Avenue was voted the seventh worst road in the province in 2009.
by Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Two Ottawa roads have been voted among the worst roads in the province.
The CAA has released its annual list of the Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario. Over 3000 roads were nominated from across the province this year.
Hunt Club Road is ranked seventh, while Carling Avenue is tied for eighth.
Carling Avenue was ranked on the CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads list in 2014 and 2015.
Burlington Street East in Hamilton has been voted Ontario’s Worst Road for 2017, followed by Dufferin Street in Toronto and Lorne Street in Sudbury.
The CAA says its Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens.
