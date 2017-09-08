

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa woman who lost three limbs to a reaction to an infection after a simple dog bite is leading the charge trying to educate people about sepsis.

The life-threatening condition is sending more Canadians to the intensive care unit than any other illness.

Almost 20 percent of the admissions to ICU in Canada are because of sepsis. It kills 1 in 18 people in this country, according to the most recent statistics from Statistics Canada. Most of us have probably no idea what it is but we likely know people who have had it.

Patty Duke was a well-known Hollywood actress. Less known, though, was her cause of death last year; sepsis from a ruptured intestine. Muppets creator Jim Henson died from septic shock as well.

32-year-old Shane Mckenzie nearly died. The Ottawa native was working up north on a construction site when he developed an abscessed tooth. He didn’t have time to deal with it, so he just put orajel on it until he started vomiting violently and passed out.

“It was just an abscessed tooth that went wrong and it almost took my life,” says McKenzie, who has spent the last year at the Perley-Rideau Hospital in long term care. He lost his fingers and toes as a result of the septic shock. Up until that point, he had never heard of sepsis.

“It happens just like that,” he said, “you don't even know you have it.”

Sepsis, sometimes called "blood poisoning" is a life-threatening condition when an infection somewhere in your body enters the blood stream. It can trigger an immune assault that can lead to organ failure.

It's estimated 1 in 18 deaths in Canada is caused by sepsis. Globally, it kills six million people a year. Since the start of Sepsis Awareness Month September 1st, Global Sepsis Alliance has been keeping a “sepsis victim counter” that has listed 374,106 people impacted worldwide by sepsis since the first of the month.

“It is the most common reason we admit people to ICU, says Dr. Lauralyn McIntyre, a critical care physician and epidemiologist with the Ottawa Hospital, “accounting for 15 to 20% of admissions. It is a very common, very serious problem.”

Christine Caron knows that all too well. A little dog nip 4 years ago sent her body into shock. She lost 3 limbs and part of her nose.

“I just want people to be aware,” says Caron, “I just don't want people to lose any more limbs.”

Caron is trying to raise awareness of the possible signs, which include a fever, rapid or labored breathing, falling blood pressure and confusion. And she's encouraging people to advocate for themselves.

“The difference that could save your life? Ask your doctor, “could it be sepsis?”

Dr. McIntyre says part of the problem is that sepsis is sneaky; it doesn't present in just one way. The good news, she adds, is that we are getting better at recognizing it and treating it quickly.