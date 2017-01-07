

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating two separate stabbings that sent two men to hospital.

The first incident took place Friday night in Centretown. Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Spruce St. and Rochester St. around 10:30p.m.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the second stabbing took place overnight Friday near Elmira Dr. and Iris St. Investigators say an altercation took place prior to the stabbing but details are unclear at this time. Emergency crews treated a man in his 40s for multiple stab wounds and other injuries and took him to hospital.

Police are looking for suspects in both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222.Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.