Two killed in Highway 401 crash
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:30AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:58AM EST
Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
Ontario Provincial Police say two transport trucks and three vehicles were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes between Prescott and Highway 416 around 10:30 p.m. last night.
Three people were taken to hospital, including one with serious and life threatening injuries.
The OPP says a 60-ear-old man from Brossard, Quebec has been arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.