

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two people have been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police say two transport trucks and three vehicles were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes between Prescott and Highway 416 around 10:30 p.m. last night.

Three people were taken to hospital, including one with serious and life threatening injuries.

The OPP says a 60-ear-old man from Brossard, Quebec has been arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.