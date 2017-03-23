

CTV Ottawa





A Gatineau police officer is facing two impaired driving charges after an incident last month.

Mathieu Presseau, 26, was pulled over by Sûreté du Québec on Feb. 5 around 3 a.m. on Hwy 50 near Boulevard de la Gappe. He was off-duty at the time.

The prosecutor’s office in Gatineau has filed two impaired driving charges against Presseau including driving while under the influence, and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

The officer’s license has been suspended for 90 days while he awaits trial.