

CTV Ottawa





Two drivers suffered life-threatening injuries after a three car crash in the east end of the city Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Boundary Rd, just south of the 417 around 8:00 pm. Paramedics say a 50-year-old man suffered severe, multi-system trauma. He was in critical condition on arrival at the trauma centre.

A 40-year-old man sustained head and spinal injuries. The 42-year-old woman driving the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries and was released on scene.

Boundary Rd. remains closed from the 417 to Mitch Owens Rd. The Collisions Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation. It's not clear when the road will re-open.

More to come...