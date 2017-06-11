

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Two people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Little Italy Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire says calls came in reporting a fire at 285 Loretta Avenue South around 5:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the blaze started in the kitchen when someone was cooking. The fire was quickly put out.

One unit is reported as uninhabitable, according to firefighters.

No injuries have been reported.