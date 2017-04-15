Two dead after rollover on Baseline Rd.
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 10:25AM EDT
Ottawa Police say the two men critically injured in Saturday's rollover on Baseline Rd. have died.
Ottawa Paramedics were called to the scene around 2:30p.m. yesterday.
The men were treated for multi system trauma at the scene and transporter to hospital.
Ottawa Police closed Baseline Rd. in both directions between Merivale Rd. & Fisher Ave. for the investigation.
