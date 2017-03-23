

CTV Ottawa





Hull Hospital says 28 patients have to be moved from their rooms after major water damage from a flood on the 5th floor.

Employees used blankets, towels and mops in a clean-up involving several floors in the east wing of the hospital at 116 Boul. Lionel-Émond.

13 of the patients were in the intensive care unit. Hospital officials say non-emergency surgeries have been cancelled for the day.

It's unknown how long cleanup will take.

More to come...

Hospital officials don't know full extent of damage but says water has damaged floors, walls, and some equipment. Started on fifth floor. — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) March 23, 2017

Hospital says it hopes patients on fifth floor will be able to return within 24. No estimate when intensive care patients will return — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) March 23, 2017