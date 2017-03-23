Hull Hospital says 28 patients have to be moved from their rooms after major water damage from a flood on the 5th floor.

Employees used blankets, towels and mops in a clean-up involving several floors in the east wing of the hospital at 116 Boul. Lionel-Émond.

13 of the patients were in the intensive care unit. Hospital officials say non-emergency surgeries have been cancelled for the day.

It's unknown how long cleanup will take.

