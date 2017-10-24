

CTV Ottawa





The trial into the attempted murder of a Canadian war veteran is set to get underway in an Ottawa courtroom.

The Crown will lay out its case against Ian Bush, 62, Wednesday morning.

Bush is charged with attempted murder and robbery in the December 2014 home invasion attack of Ernest Coté.

Cote, 101 years old at the time of the attack, was a WWII vetran. He died of natural causes two months after the home invasion.

The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.