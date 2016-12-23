

The last-minute rush is on. From shopping to travel, the days leading up to Christmas are the busiest time of the year.

In Ottawa, roughly 17,000 people – double the daily average – were expected to move through the airport gates on Dec. 23rd.

Tens of thousands more are travelling by train, bus and car.

When travelling on a ticket, the experts advise you to double-check the schedule, and arrive a little earlier than usual to account for extra-long line-ups.

Air travellers toting presents are encouraged to not wrap them ahead of time in case they need to be opened up by security.

THE WEATHER

Weather might be a factor for last-minute travellers.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all almost all of Ontario and the southern portions of Quebec.

In Ottawa, there is potential for a winter storm to start late on Christmas night or into Boxing Day.

A Colorado low is forecast to bring a wintery mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Amounts are uncertain, depending on the track of the storm, but Environment Canada cautions that freezing rain amounts over the Ottawa Valley could be significant.