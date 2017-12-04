

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa transit riders are facing a fare bump on the road next year.

The Transit Commission votes today on the 2018 transit budget, which includes an approximate 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares next year.

The budget recommends an adult monthly pass increase from $113.75 a month to $116.50. A student bus pass increases $2 to &89.75 a month.

The new EquiPass monthly pass for low-income earners will jump $1.25 a month to $58.25.

An adult single-ride cash fare increases a dime to $3.50 a trip.

If approved, the fare increases kick-in on New Year’s Day.

City Council will finalize the 2018 budget next week.