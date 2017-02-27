

CTV Ottawa





A three year old boy has been sent to hospital after he was found wandering in a home where two people were discovered deceased.

Gatineau Police say a man and a woman were found without vital signs just before 4:00 p.m. Monday in a home in the Hull sector of Gatineau. The exact address has not been released and the bodies have yet to be identified.

Police say "all hypotheses are being considered." They say it is too early to say whether the deaths were part of a criminal act.

The investigation is on-going.