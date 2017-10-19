

A 20-year-old woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a tire struck a vehicle on Regional Road 174 in Ottawa’s east-end.

The incident happened on the 174 between Blair Road and Montreal Road just after midnight Thursday.

Ottawa Police say a tire flew off of a westbound vehicle, crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.

Ottawa Police continue to investigate.