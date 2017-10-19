Tire strikes vehicle on the 174 in Ottawa's east-end
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 4:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 7:09AM EDT
A 20-year-old woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a tire struck a vehicle on Regional Road 174 in Ottawa’s east-end.
The incident happened on the 174 between Blair Road and Montreal Road just after midnight Thursday.
Ottawa Police say a tire flew off of a westbound vehicle, crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.
Ottawa Police continue to investigate.
Highway 174 has been reopened to traffic. ^JM 871— OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) October 19, 2017