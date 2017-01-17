Three students arrested after fire in Gatineau school
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 4:58PM EST
Two students were injured and three others were arrested after a fire at a Gatineau school on Tuesday.
Gatineau Police said they were called about 2:15 p.m. after a fire was lit in a trash bin in a hallway of École Polyvalente le Carrefour in Gatineau.
Two students - a boy and a girl - were injured and transported to hospital, they said. Their injuries were not life threatening.
The rest of the students and staff were evacuated from the school, taking refuge at a nearby arena and on buses dispatched to the scene.
Police arrested three students aged 12 and 13, and they say further arrests may be made.
