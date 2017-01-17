

CTV Ottawa





Two students were injured and three others were arrested after a fire at a Gatineau school on Tuesday.

Gatineau Police said they were called about 2:15 p.m. after a fire was lit in a trash bin in a hallway of École Polyvalente le Carrefour in Gatineau.

Two students - a boy and a girl - were injured and transported to hospital, they said. Their injuries were not life threatening.

The rest of the students and staff were evacuated from the school, taking refuge at a nearby arena and on buses dispatched to the scene.

Police arrested three students aged 12 and 13, and they say further arrests may be made.