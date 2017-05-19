

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are searching for three more suspects in relation to Monday night's homicide at a MacLaren Street apartment building.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Daniel Jean Charles, 20, Nia Denton-Akpalialuk, 16, and Jahvon Bloomfield, 16, all of Ottawa.

All three have been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Normally, a person under 18 accused of a crime can't be named publicly, but police said they obtained temporary authorization from a court to name them while they're at large.

The incident happened Monday night at a high-rise apartment building on MacLaren Street, just west of Bank Street. Ahmad Afrah, 19, died after falling from an apartment.

Liban Gure, 29, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault earlier this week. He appeared in court on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.