The support worker caught on camera beating an elderly patient will spend three months behind bars.

Jie Xiao, 44, pleaded guilty in July to punching George Karam, 89, several times as he lay in bed.

Xiao was working at the Garry J. Armstrong home when the attack happened and it spurned a review of all city-run facilities.

Since then, the city has fired three employees and provided more training to workers at long-term care homes.