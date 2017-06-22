

CTV Ottawa





Three NCC pathways were so damaged by the recent flooding that they won't open until next spring, the commission announced on Thursday.

The Parliament Hill section of the Ottawa River pathway, the Voyageurs pathway to the Canadian Museum of History, and Gatineau Park’s Lac-des-Fées Pathway will all need extensive repair.

The first two pathways were damaged by shoreline erosion and sinkholes. The third is "damaged beyond repair," the NCC says.

The NCC said high waters and heavy currents caused major damage on the Quebec and Ontario shorelines between the Portage and Alexandra Bridges."The pathways will be rebuilt to a higher standard," the commission said in a release.

Most of the other pathways affected by the floods have already reopened.